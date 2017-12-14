17 charged in "hazing incident" of Radford University student

This afternoon, The Mercer Tazewell Board of Realtors presented a check to the American Cancer Society of the money raised from their "Tata Trot" 5K run during Breast Cancer Awareness month. The board was able to raise $3,500 to go toward breast cancer research.More >>
The collapse of a West Virginia highway bridge 50 years ago Friday set into motion congressional hearings that led to the first national bridge inspection program.More >>
Mercer Co. Public Schools posted on their Facebook page just after 1 p.m. Thursday that a "threat was received at Princeton Senior High School."More >>
Police have arrested 17 men after an alleged hazing incident near Radford University.More >>
Authorities say a 36-year-old West Virginia man faces at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.More >>
Emergency response crews are responding to a structure fire in Mercer County.More >>
The owner of a Fayette County taxi service stole thousands of dollars in payroll taxes from his employees.More >>
