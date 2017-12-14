17 charged in "hazing incident" of Radford University student

(WSLS) Radford Police have arrested 17 men after an alleged hazing incident.

The incident took place in mid-September at a home on Downey Street where a college student and potential pledge was branded at a rouge fraternity party near Radford University.

According to search warrants, the male student was forced to drink a large amount of liquor, then was burned after he passed out. Radford University confirms that 15 of those arrested are students.

A Radford University spokesman says, "this alleged activity is abjectly reprehensible and not reflective of our university. As facts are established from the police investigation, any Radford students found in violation of the standards of student conduct will be held fully accountable. Possible sanctions may include warning, probation, suspension or dismissal."

Two separate search warrants were executed for probable cause developed during the arrest process.

Additional charges are pending.

Sixteen of the seventeen arrested are pictured.