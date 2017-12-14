Threat at Princeton Sr. High School

Mercer Co. Public Schools posted on their Facebook page just after 1 p.m. Thursday that a "threat was received at Princeton Senior High School." The Facebook post goes on to say that students have been moved to a safe location and "students will not be dismissed until the situation is cleared by law enforcement. Parents are not to come to PSHS until the situation is resolved. The administration is working closely with law enforcement agencies to resolve the issue. We will keep everyone apprised."

WVVA will continue to update you as we learn more.