Threat at Princeton Sr. High School - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Threat at Princeton Sr. High School

Posted:
By Melinda Zosh, WVVA News Evening Anchor/ Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Students from Princeton Senior High School were taken to the Chuck Mathena Center during threat. Students from Princeton Senior High School were taken to the Chuck Mathena Center during threat.

Mercer Co. Public Schools posted on their Facebook page just after 1 p.m. Thursday that a "threat was received at Princeton Senior High School." The Facebook post goes on to say that students have been moved to a safe location and "students will not be dismissed until the situation is cleared by law enforcement. Parents are not to come to PSHS until the situation is resolved. The administration is working closely with law enforcement agencies to resolve the issue. We will keep everyone apprised."

WVVA will continue to update you as we learn more. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.