West Virginia man faces decade in prison for child porn

Authorities say a 36-year-old West Virginia man faces at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say Chad Winnell, of Marmet, admitted that in 2015 he shared images involving an image of infant with multiple people, including someone in Canada, through a messaging service.

He also admitted sharing images previously following an email conversation.

Investigators say Winnell possessed hundreds of images of child pornography stored in an online account.

Prosecutors say he could face up to 40 years in federal prison at sentencing March 20.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.