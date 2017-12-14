Fayette County businessman didn't pay $400,000 in employment taxes

The owner of a Fayette County taxi service stole thousands of dollars in payroll taxes from his employees.

According to U.S. Attorney Carol Casto, Steve Lopez, 68, owned and operated Ready Transport Services and RTS Ice Cream, Coffee and Candy Shop in Montgomery, WV. Over a four year period, Lopez withheld income taxes, social security, and Medicare from employees but didn't turn it over to the government. He also didn't pay his share of employment taxes. Lopez owes a total of $393,851 to the IRS.

Lopez faces up to five years in federal prison, plus fines and restitution. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 14.