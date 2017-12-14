Crews respond to structure fire in Mercer County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Crews respond to structure fire in Mercer County

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Emergency response crews are responding to a structure fire in Mercer County.

Green Valley, Montcalm and Bluewell Fire Departments are all on the scene of 378 Kingsford Way.

That road is in the vicinity of Bull Hollow Road and Airport Road.

Dispatch says crews were called on scene at 1:53 this morning and are still working that fire.

As of this time no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Of course limited details are known at this time stay with WVVA as this story develops.
 

