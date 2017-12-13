Grant money awarded to help transition coal businesses

There was new fallout on Wednesday for a non-profit claiming to train out-of-work miners and other for high-paying tech jobs. Mined Minds, a non-profit operating out of Beckley and Clendenin, W.Va. is being sued for breach of contract and fraud, among other allegations.More >>
There was new fallout on Wednesday for a non-profit claiming to train out-of-work miners and other for high-paying tech jobs. Mined Minds, a non-profit operating out of Beckley and Clendenin, W.Va. is being sued for breach of contract and fraud, among other allegations.More >>
Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced that Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia will receive $300,000 in grant funding to provide transition assistance to coal industry-related businesses.More >>
Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced that Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia will receive $300,000 in grant funding to provide transition assistance to coal industry-related businesses.More >>
Johns Hopkins University will stop buying stocks and bonds of companies that produce coal for electric power as a major part of their business.More >>
Johns Hopkins University will stop buying stocks and bonds of companies that produce coal for electric power as a major part of their business.More >>
Battlelines are being drawn for a West Virginia program that promised jobs to out-of-work coal miners and others.
Battlelines are being drawn for a West Virginia program that promised jobs to out-of-work coal miners and others.
A second man has been convicted of murder in the deadly shooting of a coal executive in West Virginia last year.More >>
A second man has been convicted of murder in the deadly shooting of a coal executive in West Virginia last year.More >>
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) A new regional director is tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency's Mid-Atlantic Region.More >>
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) A new regional director is tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency's Mid-Atlantic Region.More >>
A union official says a coal mine in northern West Virginia has been idled, with 260 workers losing their jobs, apparently because of adverse geological conditions and market issues.More >>
A union official says a coal mine in northern West Virginia has been idled, with 260 workers losing their jobs, apparently because of adverse geological conditions and market issues.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service has given the Mountain Valley Pipeline its approval to cross federal forestland in Virginia and West Virginia.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service has given the Mountain Valley Pipeline its approval to cross federal forestland in Virginia and West Virginia.More >>
A representative for ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship confirmed Wednesday he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate.More >>
A representative for ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship confirmed Wednesday he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate.More >>
Mine safety officials are investigating the death of a miner at a Boone County operation.More >>
Mine safety officials are investigating the death of a miner at a Boone County operation.More >>