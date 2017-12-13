WANTED: Robbery suspect in MacArthur

Area police are on the lookout for a robbery suspect out of Raleigh County.

The robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. on December 6 at the Go-Mart in MacArthur. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, a man armed with a knife demanded cash from the clerk. He left the store and ran up a hill behind a nearby cycle shop

The suspect's face was "partially concealed with a scarf" and he was wearing black pants and a coat " similar to ski clothing."

If you have any knowledge of the robbery, deputies urge you to call them at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867 or www.crimestopperswv.com.