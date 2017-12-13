Scott leading the way for the WVU Tech Men

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

Senior big man Michael Scott has been a big force behind WVU Tech's 8-3 start to the season. And not the Michael Scott from "The Office", this Michael Scott. "I hear it all the time. friends, family, anyone. I hear it almost everyday."

The juco transfer and New York native has earned back to back conference player of the week awards, but Scott's says it's still all about the team. "It's mostly about the wins. I just go out and play hard and come to every game prepared, focused and just play how the game goes."

The only player to start and play in every game for the golden bears this year. Head coach Bob Williams says Scott has been vital to the group's early season success. "He plays with a high IQ and he's gotten stronger like I said, and definitely one of the better big men in the conference and I look for him to be an all conference player."

Williams says he's enjoyed watching the growth and development of Scott since he joined the program a couple of years ago. "He's gotten tougher as he's gotten older. More mature on the court, stronger. The other players listen to him, the young kids, and they look up to him and he's done a great job leading thus far."

The senior not only serves as a team captain but also is on track to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. Something he says is a fine balance. "It's really tough. I mean there's some nights where I don't get much sleep. I know finals, some days I don't even go to bed I know last semester I had I think three finals and a game. I didn't sleep for three days, so it's pretty tough."

Averaging a double double through the first half of the year Scott knows he'll have to maintain his high level of play in order for his team make a deep postseason run. "Being one of the only seniors on the team, it's really up to me step up and lead the team. I think it's more important now that the conference games are starting. I know I got to be on them more and make them get focused."