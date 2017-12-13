Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and firearms seized in Greenbrier County bust

A Beckley man faces five to forty years in federal prison for his role in trafficking narcotics in Raleigh County.More >>
Earlier today, we were contacted by a viewer, who said the road he lives off of, had yet to see any treatment from salt trucks or snow plows. A Mercer County resident says the road he lives off of has been icy since yesterday's storm, which made him wonder what was taking the Division of Highways so long to reach his neighborhood.More >>
Drug task force officers in Fayette County arrest a man on multiple drug charges.
Officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and a gun during the search of a residence on C Street in Boomer. Elbyheine Bond, 45, was taken to Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.More >>
There was new fallout on Wednesday for a non-profit claiming to train out-of-work miners and other for high-paying tech jobs. Mined Minds, a non-profit operating out of Beckley and Clendenin, W.Va. is being sued for breach of contract and fraud, among other allegations.More >>
Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced that Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia will receive $300,000 in grant funding to provide transition assistance to coal industry-related businesses.More >>
Johns Hopkins University will stop buying stocks and bonds of companies that produce coal for electric power as a major part of their business.More >>
Area police are on the lookout for a robbery suspect out of Raleigh County.More >>
Police in Greenbrier County seized more than fifteen ounces of crystal meth, three dozen firearms, plus other illegal drugs during recent bust.More >>
