Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and firearms seized in Greenbrier County bust

A Beckley man faces five to forty years in federal prison for his role in trafficking narcotics in Raleigh County.

Police in Greenbrier County seized more than fifteen ounces of crystal meth, three dozen firearms, plus other illegal drugs during recent bust.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, drug task force officers executed a search warrant of a residence on Hundley Road in Clintonville on Tuesday, December 5.

"A search of the residence by officers resulted in the seizure of approximately seven (7) ounces of crystal Methamphetamine, thirty-six (36) firearms, including rifles, shotguns and pistols, as well as other controlled substances.," said Sheriff Bruce Sloan. "A check of the firearms seized revealed that several of these firearms had been reported stolen and efforts are being made to return these firearms to their rightful owners."

The suspect, David Wayne Lilly, 35, was not home at the time. However, police in Lewisburg and deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office located him on Monday in the parking lot of a local big-box store.

An additional eight ounces of methamphetamine was found during a search of Lilly's vehicle. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Lilly was arraigned in front of Magistrate Brenda Smith where bond was set at $30,000. He was able to make bond.

More charges are pending against Lilly and other people could be charged in connection with the investigation.