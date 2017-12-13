West Virginians react to Alabama Senate race results

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) All eyes were on Alabama Wednesday morning after a stunning conclusion to a race that received international attention.



Thousands of West Virginians woke up reading the same headline after a string of twists and turns that included a sex scandal involving teenagers. With nearly 99 percent of the vote counted, Jones was leading by a margin of 58-48 percent of votes, ahead by a margin of 20,000 votes.



WVVA News hit the streets of Beckley for reaction on Wednesday to the historic race.



"I think it's crazy. If someone sexually assaults you on your job, bring it to your supervisor immediately, not 15 years later," said Stephen Bly in Beckley.



Not everyone shared Bly's sentiment. "Him losing is the greatest thing that ever happened. Maybe this loss will put him in a position where he can't take advantage of women of age or women underage," said Mike Mills in Beckley.



Moore refused to concede Tuesday night, reportedly telling supporters he may pursue a recount.



