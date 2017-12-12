WVU Tech Basketball sweeps Ohio Christian

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

The WVU Tech Basketball Teams swept and mens and womens doubleheader from Ohio Christian on a snowy Tuesday night in Beckley.

The Women dominated the Trail Blazers 88-50. The Lady Golden Bears were led by Brittney Justice who had 18 points. Laura Requena chipped in with 14 points, and Whitney Justice who had 12. WVU Tech improves to 8-6 on the season, and 3-0 in the River States Conference.

The Men also dominated the Trail Blazers 83-64. The Golden Bears were led by Charles King who had 20 points. Michael Scott had 15 and Brent Daniels had 10. WVU Tech improves to 8-3 on the season and 3-0 in the River States Conference.

Up next, both squads will head to Indiana University East on Saturday. The women will tipoff at 1 pm, and the men at 3 pm.