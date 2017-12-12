Students learning biomedics in new science class

Some high school students in Monroe County are participating in a very unique course. It's a college-level science class that is the first of its kind in southern West Virginia.

The Monroe County Technical Center debuted a course this semester that focuses on biomedical science. Instructor Jessica Bostic says the students have been performing two roles throughout the course. "They play the role of primary care physician to this patient, and they also switch roles to the medical examiner. So they are treating the patient... finding out her illnesses, and then they are running labs to determine how the illnesses contributed to her death."

Some of the illnesses the make-believe patient had were diabetes and sickle cell anemia. Olivia Copenhaver says the education has been eye-opening. "We've gone more in-depth, and I've been able to look up some causes. It's mostly genetic... and some of the treatments that go along with it. It's really fascinating."

Students in Ms. Bostic's class say say they love the environment, because it's so much different than traditional high school. Besides getting course credit, students like Abby Fraley also make money as they work, just like they would at another job. "Ms. Bostic will kind of give us, you know, our lesson. We're kind of by ourselves from there. But if we need help, we can always ask her. We have to clock in-and-out. We get a very... a more workplace vibe."

The biomedical class will be presenting all they've learned this semester to the Board of Education on December 18.