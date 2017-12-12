Students learning biomedics in new science class

All eyes were on Alabama Wednesday morning after a stunning conclusion to a race that received international attention.More >>
All eyes were on Alabama Wednesday morning after a stunning conclusion to a race that received international attention.More >>
Skies will clear on Wednesday but temperatures will remain chilly with highs only climbing into the upper 20s and lower 30sMore >>
Skies will clear on Wednesday but temperatures will remain chilly with highs only climbing into the upper 20s and lower 30sMore >>
The first significant snowfall of the season is upon us in the Two Virginias and we at WVVA want to share the moment with you.More >>
The first significant snowfall of the season is upon us in the Two Virginias and we at WVVA want to share the moment with you.More >>
Some high school students in Monroe County are participating in a very unique course. It's a college-level science class that is the first of its kind in southern West Virginia. The Monroe County Technical Center debuted a course this semester that focuses on biomedical science.More >>
Some high school students in Monroe County are participating in a very unique course. It's a college-level science class that is the first of its kind in southern West Virginia. The Monroe County Technical Center debuted a course this semester that focuses on biomedical science.More >>
Battlelines are being drawn for a West Virginia program that promised jobs to out-of-work coal miners and others.
Battlelines are being drawn for a West Virginia program that promised jobs to out-of-work coal miners and others.
A woman is hospitalized after crashing her car into a Princeton business.More >>
A woman is hospitalized after crashing her car into a Princeton business.More >>
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man was killed Monday evening after being hit by a dump truck.More >>
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man was killed Monday evening after being hit by a dump truck.More >>