Montgomery resigns at Independence

Coal City, WV

A local coach has decided to step down. Independence coach Mark Montgomery has resigned from his position. In just one season, Montgomery lead the Patriots to a 6-4 record. Just missing out on the Class AA playoffs. The Patriots are now looking for their 3rd coach in the last three seasons.

