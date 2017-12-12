SLIDESHOW: First snowfall of the season (Dec. 2017) - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: First snowfall of the season (Dec. 2017)

The first significant snowfall of the season is upon us in the Two Virginias and we at WVVA want to share the moment with you.

Do you have a snowy photo to share? Email it to photos@wvva.com . Please include the photographer's name and where it was taken.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.