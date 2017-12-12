High School Schedule Snowed Out on Tuesday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Schedule Snowed Out on Tuesday

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The High School Basketball schedule for the Two Virginias was wiped out on Tuesday evening.  Here are the games that are affected, and when some will be made up.

Boys

Bluefield @ James Monroe

Montcalm @ Narrows

Van @ Mt View

Pikeview @ Westside

Lincoln Co @ Princeton (Jan 26)

Hurley @ River View

Valley Fayette @ Summers Co

Wyoming East @ Liberty Raleigh

Tazewell @ Bland Co (Dec 28 or Jan 3)

Greenbrier West @ Midland Trail (Feb 22)

Beckley @ George Washington (Feb 19)

Girls

Greenbrier West @ Montcalm

Giles @ Graham

Bluefield @ River View

Westside @ Pikeview

Tazewell @ Bland Co (Dec 28 or Jan 3)

Greenbrier East @ Beckley

