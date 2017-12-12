5 Rams make NCCAA All-American Lists

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

5 Bluefield College Rams made the NCCAA All-American teams. The Rams went 6-5 in 2017. Their first winning season since bringing back the program in 2012.

1st Team

C-Quante Hines

DE-Darius Flowers

K-Tanner Griffith

2nd Team

LB-Damarcus Wimbush

DB-Tyrice Henry