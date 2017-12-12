5 Rams make NCCAA All-American Lists - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

5 Rams make NCCAA All-American Lists

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

5 Bluefield College Rams made the NCCAA All-American teams.  The Rams went 6-5 in 2017.  Their first winning season since bringing back the program in 2012.

1st Team

C-Quante Hines

DE-Darius Flowers

K-Tanner Griffith

2nd Team

LB-Damarcus Wimbush

DB-Tyrice Henry

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.