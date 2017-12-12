Additional closings and delays - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Additional closings and delays

Posted:

Here you will find additional closures and delays due to the winter weather across the Two Virginias that you would not find on WVVA's Snow Patrol.

Fayette County

- Fayetteville Community Chorus has been postponed to Sunday, December 17-time and location to be announced

Mercer County

-Holiday of Lights have been cancelled in Bluefield, WV

Tazewell County

-Bluefield College Youth Theatre's Elf the Musical cancelled for Tuesday- preforming it on Thursday, December 14 and Friday, December 15

