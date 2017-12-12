Additional closings and delays

Here you will find additional closures and delays due to the winter weather across the Two Virginias that you would not find on WVVA's Snow Patrol.

If you would like to be included on the list, click here to send us an email.

Fayette County

- Fayetteville Community Chorus has been postponed to Sunday, December 17-time and location to be announced

Mercer County

-Holiday of Lights have been cancelled in Bluefield, WV

Tazewell County

-Bluefield College Youth Theatre's Elf the Musical cancelled for Tuesday- preforming it on Thursday, December 14 and Friday, December 15