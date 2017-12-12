Driver hurt after crashing into Princeton business - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Driver hurt after crashing into Princeton business

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A woman is hospitalized after crashing her car into a Princeton business.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of a Subaru Impreza hit the corner of Princeton Machinery Service, Inc. on Route 20 (Athens Road). 

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known. Officers with the Princeton Police Dept. are handling the investigation. The Princeton Fire Dept. also responded to the crash.

The wreck caused significant damage to the building. 

