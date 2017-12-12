Quota Club of Beckley hosts special Christmas celebration for hearing-impaired

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Quota Club of Beckley hosted its annual Christmas party for hearing-impaired children on Tuesday.



At the Beckley Dream Center, dozens of area kids were invited to take part in lunch, musical performances, and even a surprise visit from Santa.

There were also several performances by the Woodrow Wilson High School Sign Club signing Christmas classics such as 'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Jingle Bells.'



At the end, each child was given a special present and hand-crafted gift from Santa.



"We know these children have difficulties with what they're doing. But we love the look on their face when they see Santa. We look forward to it every year," said the Quota Club's Pamela Vance.



Vance said the organization spends months preparing and raising money for the event.



Tuesday's Christmas party marks the 30th year Quota Club has hosted the Christmas party.