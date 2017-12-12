Pedestrian killed in Princeton after being hit dump truck - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Pedestrian killed in Princeton after being hit dump truck

By Patrice Mitchell, Morning Content Manager
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man was killed Monday evening after being hit by a dump truck.

It happened in the parking lot of a trucking company near Rogers Street in Princeton. According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time. Family members of the victim tell WVVA that he worked at the trucking company for many years. 

The victim's body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for autopsy. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

