Princeton Rescue Squad Gets Large Donation for Education Center

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

The Folks at the Princeton Rescue Squad got an amazing gift here at Christmas that will benefit the entire community.

The American Electric Power Foundation... the charitable arm of American Electric Power and its operating companies...

... donated $25,000 to the fund for a new education center and disaster shelter.

Squad CEO Stacey Hicks said they are thankful and excited.

The money will help keep EMTs and paramedic's training up to date as well as help the community in several ways. Stacey Hicks adds that they have a footer for the building in place and hope to continue with construction once spring arrives.

