High School Basketball 12/11

Posted:

High School Basketball 12/11:

Girls:

Graham 48- James Monroe 32

Grenenbrier East 74- Midland Trail 44

Greater Beckley 43- Liberty 13

Westside 58- Independence 45

Boys:

Fayetteville 52- Tucker County 47

