Concord men win fifth straight

Concord men win fifth straight

Posted:

The Concord men's basketball team had one final contest on Monday before a two week break. The Mountain Lions hosted division two opponent Virginia Union and scored their fifth straight win with a 84-80 victory at home. BJ Hamlet and Tommy Bolte each has 28 points to lead Concord. The Mountain Lions improve to 8-3 on the season. Their next game will be on December 29th against division one Akron. 

