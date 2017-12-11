WVU shifts staffing following radio shutdown

West Virginia University says it installed an interim general manager of the student-run U92 radio that was temporarily shut down from a job action by student workers on Thursday.

School officials say while their investigation continues, assisted by an outside counsel, the current general manager won't be reporting to work on campus.

Some students say the issue has been inappropriate comments and sexual innuendo by station general manager Matthew Fouty.

Fouty, a WVU employee, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he's the subject of complaints to the university's Title IX office by five current and former students, complaints which he says are unfounded.

WVU says it won't tolerate harassment or sexual misconduct and it's also committed to creating an environment where faculty, staff and students feel safe and free to express themselves.

