Tazewell Sheriff debuts calendar featuring officers

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office announced a new fundraiser for their DARE program today. The Sheriff's office is now showcasing some of their... "Hot Cops"!

Tazewell County's DARE program provides free t-shirts to students... but the shirts themselves do cost the department money. So Sheriff Brian Hieatt and his office decided to raise money for the program in a creative way. "The calendar was something that I've seen, that different departments around the nation do, but nowhere around here has done anything like that. We're always thinking of something new to do for a fundraiser."

Meet the Sheriff's Office "Hot Cops". It's the new calendar they developed for 2018, featuring some of the county's deputies and detectives. One of the Hot Cops featured is Mr. March... better known as Deputy Andrew Layne. "Before they even started on it, they asked me if I would do it, and I said, 'Sure, I'd love to do it if it's for a good cause.'"

This 21-year-old deputy describes what it was like... posing for a calendar. "It was up in a field. I had one of the code enforcement trucks. Went into the field with some cattle, and I did some poses."

Now for you fellas watching this at home, never fear! There's some ladies featured in this calendar, too. In fact, one of the ladies featured... is a DARE officer. Joan Sargent is one of 'Hiaeatt's Dangerous Five,' featured in December. "We just had fun with it. They took individual pictures of us, and group pictures of us. And we just had a really good time with it."

But the real question is... will the calendars sell? When shown the cover, Bluefield resident Kim Tinder loved the idea! "I think it's great. I think it's a good cause. I hope people will support this, for the DARE program. And it's really cute!"

Sheriff Hieatt says the calendars cost $10, and will be available at twelve locations around the county.

