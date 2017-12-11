'Toys For Tots' volunteers show how donations are given out

The annual "Toys For Tots" campaign is coming to an end as volunteers picked up the boxes of toys from participating collectors.

While some collect toys, other volunteers of the Princeton Marine Corps call families that registered to see what they need.

Volunteer and Marine Corp member Ray Plumley says they must fill out a card with basic information about each family.

"Are they the guardians of the child? What are the needs of the child? What their age is, male or female," Plumley said.

The family is then given a number and a pick up date.

Volunteers take the information from the cards and choose toys for the families based on age and gender.

The toys are placed into bags and set in a warehouse organized by number.

Volunteer of the Marine Corps say although they have less than 10 staff members and thousands of toys to sort through, the reward for the families in need is a reward for them.