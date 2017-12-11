JROTC cadets hold blood drive at Montcalm High School

For nearly a decade, Montcalm High School has been helping give the gift of life by holding multiple blood drives throughout the year.

The school's JROTC program sponsors the blood drives and its cadets make most of the donations. However, they also encourage other students to get into the habit of giving.

"I do it because it makes me feel good, says JROTC cadet Theresa Riggs."I like helping people. If I can't help them physically, I might as well help them in another way like giving them my blood."

The American Red Cross collected a total 60 units during Monday's drive

"If we're healthy and able to give blood, we should be here giving," says JROTC cadet Jared Bailey.

Organizers says four blood drives are held at Montcalm High School every year.