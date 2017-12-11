Raleigh County dog looks for Christmas miracle

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Every day, visitors scan the cages of the Raleigh County Animal Shelter in Beckley in search of that perfect friend. But when they come to Mason, an American Pitbull mix, they always keep on walking.



The reason they walk away, according to shelter staff, is Mason's fear of other animals.



"With Mason, we don't know. When he came here he was so withdrawn. It was like somebody had been mean to him. But he got used to the staff once he learned he was not going to be harmed while he was here," said Teresa Hicks with the Humane Society of Raleigh County.



Mason is the longest serving animal at the shelter, where staff see another side of the pet -- a faithful companion that is loving, friendly, and easy with children.



"Sometimes pitties get bad reputations," explained Hicks. "Just because they're pit bulls. But if I didn't have two other dogs in my home, Mason would be home with my grandchildren."



Around this time of year, Hicks said a lot of parents are buying brand new puppies for their children at Christmas, only later to struggle with the training. At the shelter, Hicks said there are many animals already trained that could be a perfect addition at home.



Another board member Shawna Shockney is looking for that perfect match. "He is the greatest dog over. He's laid back, fun to be around. He just wants to be on someone's couch and have someone love him."



She describes Mason as simply a lost dog in need of a Christmas miracle. "I am a true believer that rescued dogs know when they've been rescued. It's different from when they've been bought from a store. And Mason is in need of a true miracle."



To learn more about Mason, call or visit the Raleigh County Animal Shelter at 325 Grey Flats Rd, Beckley, WV 25801. (304)253-8921