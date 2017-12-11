Wyoming County man sentenced in 2015 slaying

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A Wyoming man was sentenced Monday for a 2015 shooting death near Turkey Dip.



Jonathan Toler was sentenced to 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter for the death of David Crawford.



Crawford reported missing to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. in late December 2015.



In the course of their investigation, state troopers obtained evidence relating to a conversation between a 12-year-old juvenile and her boyfriend, Robert “Tre” Burton, III in which they discussed the shooting of Mr. Crawford. Through a series of interviews, State Trooper Sgt. A.D. Palmateer was able to develop evidence that implicated Mr. John Toler in the shooting death of Mr. Crawford.

Sgt. Palmateer developed information during his investigation which led to the discovery of the body in the Craney area of Wyoming County.

According to Wyoming County Prosecutor Mike Cochran, charges are still pending against Burton, who was charged with sexual assault 2nd degree (relationship with a 12-year-old juvenile), accessory after the fact to murder, and conspiracy to commit a felony.