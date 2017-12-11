Several officers promoted at Beckley Police Dept.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Several officers are rising through the ranks of the Beckley Police Dept. During a ceremony in Beckley's Common Council chambers on Monday, Mayor Rob Rappold swore six officers into new roles at the department.



Sgt. W.J. Ray was promoted from Cpl, the highest promotion on Monday.



Five other officers moved up from Patrolman to Cpl. -- S.M. Carpenter, K.E. Estep, J.J. Stewart, C.N. Nay, and S.E. Lilly.



"It's an honor. I enjoy helping people, always have. It's just the kind of guy I am. And it's just a job I love," said Sgt. Ray following the ceremony.



The officers will serve in oversight positions in their new roles at the department. The promotions were based on test scores, performance evaluations, and years of service.



