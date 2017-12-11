Several officers promoted at Beckley Police Dept. - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Several officers promoted at Beckley Police Dept.

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Several officers are rising through the ranks of the Beckley Police Dept.  During a ceremony in Beckley's Common Council chambers on Monday, Mayor Rob Rappold swore six officers into new roles at the department.

Sgt. W.J. Ray was promoted from Cpl, the highest promotion on Monday.

Five other officers moved up from Patrolman to Cpl. -- S.M. Carpenter, K.E. Estep, J.J. Stewart, C.N. Nay, and S.E. Lilly. 

"It's an honor. I enjoy helping people, always have. It's just the kind of guy I am. And it's just a job I love," said Sgt. Ray following the ceremony. 

The officers will serve in oversight positions in their new roles at the department. The promotions were based on test scores, performance evaluations, and years of service. 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.