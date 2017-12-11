Light snow, dangerous cold headed our way

(WVVA) Scattered snow showers are likely by Tuesday morning. Snow showers will continue through Tuesday night, especially along northwest facing slopes. Western facing slopes from Tazewell, Mercer, parts of Fayette and Raleigh counties may pick up 1-3". Lower amounts are expected east of the mountains and in lower elevations, where trace to 1” is possible. There could be locally higher totals with any snow squalls that develop Tuesday AM as the front moves through and along the west facing slopes in all of our counties.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - WESTERN GREENBRIER, SOUTHEAST FAYETTE, POCAHONTAS COUNTIES

WIND CHILL ADVISORY - SOUTHEAST FAYETTE, POCAHONTAS COUNTIES

The most snow will fall in southeastern Fayette, western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. While not a big storm, please drive with caution as slick areas will be possible at times this week.

A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect for southeastern Fayette and Pocahontas counties Tuesday evening through Wednesday AM. Wind chills will range from 10 above to -20 at times. Other areas outside the advisory area will likely see wind chills below zero at times Tuesday night and early Wednesday, especially at higher elevations.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. As cold northwesterly winds filter in behind the departing front, temperatures will likely drop into the teens, if not the single digits for some spots Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

With an upper level trough over the mid-Atlantic through the end of the week, and several surface disturbances on the way, temperatures will hover in the upper 20s/low 30s for highs, and teens and 20s for lows through Friday. Additional light snow will be possible Thursday and Friday as another cold front enters the picture. We will finally moderate with more sunshine and highs back in the 40s by this coming weekend.