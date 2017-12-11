Cold and windy Wednesday, a little more snow Wednesday night

UPDATE: 9:45 AM Wednesday

(WVVA) Snow showers will be tapering off into Wednesday morning, but slick roads will still be possible with morning low temperatures well below freezing, in the teens and single digits. Gusty NW winds will make "feel-like" temperatures drop to around or below zero, so bundle up!

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for Pocahontas county until 1PM Wednesday afternoon. Wind chills down to -20 degrees will be possible.

Skies will clear on Wednesday but temperatures will remain chilly with highs only climbing into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Another clipper system will move our way Wednesday night, giving us a chance of more light snow showers Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Accumulation with this system looks light (an inch or less), annd mainly confined to the western slopes. The higher elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could pick up on another 1-3" or so through Thursday morning. Another weak system will move our way Friday and may touch off a few light snow showers late in the day. Slightly milder weather is expected over the weekend with a chance of rain by Sunday.