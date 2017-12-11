Cold and windy Wednesday, a little more snow Wednesday night - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Cold and windy Wednesday, a little more snow Wednesday night

Updated:
By Travis Roberts, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

UPDATE: 9:45 AM Wednesday

(WVVA) Snow showers will be tapering off into Wednesday morning, but slick roads will still be possible with morning low temperatures well below freezing, in the teens and single digits. Gusty NW winds will make "feel-like" temperatures drop to around or below zero, so bundle up!

Get the WVVA Precision Weather App

Precision Interactive Radar

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for Pocahontas county until 1PM Wednesday afternoon. Wind chills down to -20 degrees will be possible.

Skies will clear on Wednesday but temperatures will remain chilly with highs only climbing into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Another clipper system will move our way Wednesday night, giving us a chance of more light snow showers Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Accumulation with this system looks light (an inch or less), annd mainly confined to the western slopes. The higher elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could pick up on another 1-3" or so through Thursday morning. Another weak system will move our way Friday and may touch off a few light snow showers late in the day. Slightly milder weather is expected over the weekend with a chance of rain by Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.