Class AAA All-State Football Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Class AAA All-State Football Teams

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

Here are the Class AAA All-State Football Teams voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association

Special Honorable Mention:

Colby Piner- Greenbrier East

Tyree Swafford- Beckley

Honorable Mention:

Devin Persinger- Greenbrier East

Ian Pomeroy- Beckley

Colton Wright- Beckley

Devon Sibley- Princeton

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.