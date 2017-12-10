Annual North-South volleyball all-stars take over Beckley

Sunday afternoon it was all about high school volleyball in southern West Virginia. Some of the mountain state's best volleyball met up at Woodrow Wilson High School to compete against one another. Each of the state's three classifications were represented in the event. The team records were as follows:

Class AAA South was undefeated 5-0

Class AAA North was 1-4

Class AA South was 4-1

Class AA North was was 1-4

Class A South was was 2-3

Class A North was 2-3