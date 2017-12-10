Beckley Community Chorus spreads Christmas cheer with "A Musical - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley Community Chorus spreads Christmas cheer with "A Musical Wonderland" performance

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

People gathered at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley Sunday for the last chance to hear the Beckley Community Chorus perform its annual Christmas concert.

The chorus performed a program called "A Musical Wonderland" which featured a selection of songs, including some Christmas classics, as well as some new favorites.

The chorus is made up of around 30 members who worked for several months on the performance.

Before the concert, director of music Daniel Spurgeon dedicated the performance to a long-time friend and member of the chorus, Lisa Gunther, who passed away last month at just 57 years old.

An empty seat was left on stage as a way to honor her memory.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.