Holiday Market at Beckley Art Center supports local arts and artists

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

For those looking for some last minute Christmas gifts, the Beckley Art Center is hoping you'll spend some time browsing their holiday market.

There's just two weeks left until the market at the Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery closes for the season.

The market features works of art and homemade crafts from local artists.

Susan Hambric is in charge of fundraising for the gallery and says local support for the market will help keep a vital part of the community open for business.

"I think having art in the community allows for economic growth,” Hambric said. “People who want to move here want to know that they can find cultural things in Beckley. Not every small town has a gallery such as this.”

Items range in price from just a couple of dollars to several hundred, so there's something for almost anyone.

The market is open every day except for Mondays, until December 21st.

