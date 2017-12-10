Christmas activities abound at Tamarack

It's the most wonderful time of the year and Tamarack is certainly relishing in the holiday spirit.

As part of the celebration, Santa will be at Tamarack every weekend until the 23rd and the public is encouraged to come take photos with him at no charge.

Kids and kids at heart are encouraged to even write letters to Santa., which can be deposited in Santa's mailbox on site.

Tamarack says this is just one way to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

Santa will be available again, starting next Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

And a special "Breakfast with Santa" is taking place next Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the breakfast must be reserved in advance.