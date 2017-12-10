Christmas activities abound at Tamarack - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Christmas activities abound at Tamarack

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

It's the most wonderful time of the year and Tamarack is certainly relishing in the holiday spirit.

As part of the celebration, Santa will be at Tamarack every weekend until the 23rd and the public is encouraged to come take photos with him at no charge.

Kids and kids at heart are encouraged to even write letters to Santa., which can be deposited in Santa's mailbox on site.

Tamarack says this is just one way to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

Santa will be available again, starting next Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

And a special "Breakfast with Santa" is taking place next Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the breakfast must be reserved in advance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.