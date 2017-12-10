Local car wash and law firms donate bikes and helmets to Toys for Tots

Bicycles, 117 of them to be exact, filled the showroom at Magnum Car Wash on Eisenhower Dr. Saturday, all thanks to a $5,000 donation from Magnum and Roop and Smith Attorneys at Law.

These bikes are being donated to Toys for Tots, which will then be placed under the Christmas trees of some very excited children.

And to go along with those bikes, attorney Stephen New donated a helmet to go along with each bicycle.

Anyone who came by got a free car wash, and those who donated a toy, also got their car vacuumed for free.

The spirit of giving didn't stop there. In addition to the bicycles and helmets, Magnum Car Wash donated $1,000 each to both the West Virginia State Police's and Raleigh County Sheriffs' Departments “shop with a cop” programs.