Raleigh Co. VFDs collect toys for Mac's Toy Fund

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Volunteer fire departments in Raleigh County participated in a county-wide toy drive for next weekend's annual Christmas event.

Thirteen volunteer fire departments and firefighters, including those over at Ghent Area VFD collected toys Saturday afternoon.

The toys that were collected will be just some of the ones that will be given away next Saturday at the Beckley - Raleigh County Convention Center for the annual Mac's Toy Fund.

Mac's Toy Fund started in Beckley in 1930 and has been going strong ever since. The fund allows families who may not be able to give much to their children at Christmastime, come and choose toys and bikes that were donated by various community members and organizations.

