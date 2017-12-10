Clover Club hosts Brunch with Santa

This afternoon, families in Bluefield had the chance to get Brunch with Santa.

Santa Claus found some time in his busy schedule to stop over at the Clover Club. Kids were able to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas before getting their picture with him. The restaurant also served a buffet-style brunch. Events Director Heather Roberts says the brunch is popular with both customers and employees. "We love to work it. It's a little early for us, because we have some late nights. But it's definitely worth it. To see the kids with Santa, and everyone's pretty happy. It's very different from what we usually do. We enjoy it."

The Clover Club also provided a shuttle service for adults who chose... to have a cocktail or two.

