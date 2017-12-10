Teen Challenge selling handmade Christmas wreaths

If you haven't finished your Christmas decorating and are in need of a wreath... one local organization has you covered.

Students from Appalachian Teen Challenge have been braving the cold to sell Christmas wreaths that they themselves assembled. Executive Director Jim Nickels says the process starts by sending the male students to a local tree farm to gather materials. "These wreaths are made from Fraser firs. We cut our own trees down. We take them back to our campus. We hand-make these in our shop, and it takes some doing."

Making beautiful wreaths like these is definitely a team effort... with both the guys and the gals performing very specific duties. Aja Quirk, originally from Delaware, is a student at Teen Challenge. Once the guys cut the clippings, Quirk says the ladies provide the beautification. "We always want to make sure that, that they're fluffy enough to be weaved through... and to where they're not too big... that they don't stick out all crazy."

Mike Russell is a graduate who now interns at Teen Challenge. He says the guys get together to finish the last step in the process. "It starts with the metal ring, as you can see on the back of them. It starts with the large pieces, then the smaller, then the fine ones, so that it's all fluffed up and large. And you just step down on the pedal, and it clamps them all together."

The proceeds generated from the sale of the wreaths will then be used by the ministry to continue their mission.

Appalachian Teen Challenge will be selling wreaths in Princeton and at the Bluefield Wal-Mart until December 16.