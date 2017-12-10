Shop with a Cop event benefits both children and officers

Saturday the Bluefield Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop event. It's something that means just as much to the department, as it does for the kids.

Children and their parents lined up early on Saturday morning... as the police department once again teamed up with the Bluefield Wal-Mart to buy clothes and toys for some of the less fortunate children in the area. Assistant Manager Margie Booth says officers have been gaining funds through donations and grants since last year. "The Wal-Mart foundation actually helps them. They apply for grants through Wal-Mart foundation... that money also goes towards the community, to help the kids for Christmas."

For Booth and other associates, they love seeing the smiles on children's faces. "Associates just get so involved. They love it, and we really enjoy it! As you can tell, everybody's real excited about it. We're grateful to do it every year."

The Shop with a Cop program isn't not only important to Wal-Mart employees, but it's very meaningful to the officers themselves. Chief Shane Gunter loves events like this, because kids get to see a different side of the officers. "It's just a great interaction with the children, in a positive environment. A lot of times, we meet people under... not the greatest of circumstances. But this is one of those times we really get to spend time with them."

Gunter says the Shop with a Cop event also provides his officers a break from the daily grind. "You're always trying to do something positive for the community, but sometimes it seems like you're just responding to the bad calls. Do something like this, of course it motivates them. It lets them see there's more aspects to law enforcement than arresting someone or having to take someone to jail."

Gunter says each child was given a $100 budget to work with, and that they were able to purchase clothes and toys for 46 children.