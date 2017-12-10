Shop with a Cop event benefits both children and officers

Saturday the Bluefield Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop event. It's something that means just as much to the department, as it does for the kids.More >>
With just days until the December 15th deadline to enroll in a health care plan provided by the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, many looking to enroll have more questions than answers.More >>
Two individuals have been charged with misdemeanors by the Princeton Police Department after they stole Toys for Tots donations.More >>
Officers say a person is in custody after stealing a tractor trailer, leading police on a pursuit for miles on the West Virginia Turnpike.More >>
According to Bluefield, VA Police Chief Shane Gunter, after being reported missing for four days, Amber Gray was located "in safe condition."More >>
A system will slide by to our southeast on Friday, bringing snow to our south and east. The latest forecast models have shifted the track of the snow further west.Snow is MUCH MORE likely today and tonight across southwest VA (especially toward the NC line and east of I-81 where several inches could fall)More >>
This week WVVA is featuring Henry the puppy as our featured pet. He's about 11 weeks old. If you're interested in adopting him, call 276-326-3483.More >>
West Virginia education officials say the high school graduation rate for the 2016-17 year was 89.4 percent, down slightly from the previous year.More >>
