Mountaineers get road win in Backyard Brawl - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mountaineers get road win in Backyard Brawl

Posted:

After a five year hiatus the Backyard Brawl basketball rivalry renewed between West Virginia and Pitt. The Mountaineers jumped out to a big first half lead, and after a Pitt comeback attempt in the second half, the Mountaineers held for their ninth straight win 69-60. Jevon Carter was again big for the Mountaineers, with 19 points to lead all Mountaineers scorers. Lamont West, Daxter Miles Jr. and James Bolden also finished in double figures for West Virginia. The Mountaineers move to 9-1 on the season. Next up, they take on Wheeling Jesuit on December 16th. 

