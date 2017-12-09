Herd mount comeback for first road win

Saturday night the Marshall men's basketball was able to accomplish a first of the 2017-18 season, a road win. C.J. Burks threw down a dunk to give the Herd the lead with a under a minute to play and the Herd rallied to the win 93-87 over Toledo. The Herd trailed by as much as 11 points in the second half, but scored the game's last 14 points to earn the win. Jon Elmore led the Herd with 26 points. Ajdin Penava also added 24 points. The team improves to 7-3 on the year with the win. Next up, they take on Ohio on December 16th.