Deadline approaching for those looking for healthcare through ACA

With just days until the December 15th deadline to enroll in a health care plan provided by the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, many looking to enroll have more questions than answers.

"Signing up for insurance can be an extremely confusing process for a lot West Virginians, so programs like ours, its really went a long way in helping people navigate that tough system," Jeremy Smith said.

Smith is the program director of West Virginia Navicare; a free, grant-funded service designed to simplify the enrollment process.

Smith says in West Virginia, enrollment in the ACA seems to have slowed this year compared to last. He believes some of the decline stems from uncertainty.

"We really don't anticipate any changes for the upcoming year in 2018, so we really want people to go ahead and not be real nervous about signing up,” Smith said. “We think that everything is probably going to take a long time to take effect, if they do pass changes or a repeal."

But for some at Saturday's outreach event at Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley, any hesitation on signing up for coverage, was not an option.

“I've got problems with my kidneys, and I'm a diabetic,” Beckley resident Rhonda Kinder said. “If I did not have my health care coverage, I wouldn't be here.

Healthcare navigators discourage waiting until that December 15th deadline to get help. In fact, they say the sooner you get on board the better.

If you or someone you know needs help in finding coverage for next year, WV Navicare will be in Beckley again, next week.

If you'd like to set up an appointment to meet with a health care navigator, you can contact one toll free at 1-844-WV-CARES or locally at 304-356-5834.