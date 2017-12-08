High School Basketball Scores 12/8 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scores 12/8

Boys

Oak Hill 93 Pikeview 34

Fayetteville 62 Meadow Bridge 58

Mount View 67 River View 49

Shady Spring 94 Liberty Raleigh 37

Valley Fayette 67 Webster Co 53

Hurricane 77 Greenbrier East 75

Girls

Bland Co 41 Chilhowie 35

Westside 62 Man 32

River View 75 Shady Spring 26

Craig Co 46 Montcalm 39

Summers Co 60 James Monroe 39

Midland Trail 77 Richwood 45

