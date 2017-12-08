Bolte surprising many at Concord

Athens, WV

When coming out of high school Tommy Bolte had never heard of Concord, but that quickly changed. "I was recruited by Coach May when he was the assistant. He's from Circleville which is 30 minutes from it. He usually recruits a lot of the Ohio guys and I happened to pop up on his radar. The rest is history I guess."

Head coach Todd May knew he had a star in the making, and he knew he had to bring him to Athens. "I see Chillcothe has a point guard, and I'm like this is perfect. This is my home area and lets make this connection. Find out the coach at Chillcothe and was able to start the recruiting process. Brought him down for a elite camp. Played really well and we extended a offer when Kent was still here. We made it a top priority to bring him here" said May.

So far his investment has paid off, Bolte is leading all of division two in scoring. Something he sort of expected to happen. "Obviously a little bit, in scoring I've made points but I knew coming into the season that I had to have some big games for us to win. It kind of happened for me."

The junior out of Chillcothe knew he had some big shoes to fill this season, and with a lot of hard work and determination, he's done more than advertised. "He's put in the time. I know coming in as a freshman he had that work ethic. We knew he was a gym rat, we found that out through the recruiting process. Since he's been there he's just continued that" said May.

After missing the the Mountain East tournament last year, Bolte and company know they have a lot make up for. And they want to prove they are one of the better programs in the conference. "It was a big motivation for a lot of guys on the team. Obviously we have a lot of new guys, we do have a lot of new guys on the team, but for the guys that have returned its been a big motivation. We really want to make the tournament this year. We have started really well in the conference, we have only lost once so far."