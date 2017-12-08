Weekend filled with holiday fun in Bluefield

This upcoming weekend will feature plenty of holiday activities for the City of Bluefield including the 58th annual Christmas parade.

For starters, you and your family can head down to Cole-Harley Davidson for breakfast with Buddy the Elf.

From 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. Buddy the Elf will be serving pancakes and more for the kids, while the parents can do a little Christmas shopping.

Cole-Harley is also having a 12 days of giving special that includes discounts up until Christmas eve.

Buddy the Elf will be back next weekend with a little help from Santa Claus.

Directly following the Breakfast with Buddy, you can head to Bland Street for the City of Bluefield' s annual Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.

This is the 58th year for the event that will be grand marshaled by John Shot.

You can expect to see 75 participants including our state champions the Bluefield Beavers.

The parade kicks off 1 P.M. South street and Bland and end on Raleigh St.

A few hours after the parade ends, the Bluefield City Park will light up for the Holiday of Lights Display and Saturday evening, there will be two special guests who know a thing or two about winter.

Elsa and Olaf from Disney's hit animation "Frozen" will be around for hayrides through the display.

The event starts at 6 P.M. and the cost is $3 per person.

Brunch with Santa is taking place at the Cloverclub right above the Railyard on Sunday at 10 A.M..

It's $35 dollars for adults to partake in the food and festive drinks like Bloody Marys and Mimosas and $10 for children under 13.

In addition to brunch kids will get the chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and get their picture with ol' St. Nick