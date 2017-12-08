Weekend filled with holiday fun in Bluefield

Officers say a person is in custody after stealing a tractor trailer, leading police on a pursuit for miles on the West Virginia Turnpike.More >>
According to Bluefield, VA Police Chief Shane Gunter, after being reported missing for four days, Amber Gray was located "in safe condition."More >>
A system will slide by to our southeast on Friday, bringing snow to our south and east. The latest forecast models have shifted the track of the snow further west.Snow is MUCH MORE likely today and tonight across southwest VA (especially toward the NC line and east of I-81 where several inches could fall)More >>
This week WVVA is featuring Henry the puppy as our featured pet. He's about 11 weeks old. If you're interested in adopting him, call 276-326-3483.More >>
West Virginia education officials say the high school graduation rate for the 2016-17 year was 89.4 percent, down slightly from the previous year.More >>
This upcoming weekend will feature plenty of holiday activities for the City of Bluefield including the 58th annual Christmas parade.More >>
When Jessica Trent-Miller put her then 3-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, to bed in September of 2012, she had no idea she would be waking up to a nightmare.More >>
The Virginia State Police say that a Bristol man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81.More >>
