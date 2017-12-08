Man charged with attempted murder after stealing truck from Princeton Walmart

A man who police said led them on a pursuit after he stole a box truck full of beer and wine was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

According to court documents, Jesse Bell, 24, stole a 2017 large freight liner rental truck on Friday from the Walmart in Princeton. The truck, valued at $40,000, was being used by a local company to deliver alcoholic beverages to the store.

The stolen vehicle was spotted by the West Virginia State Police traveling north near the I-77/ I-64 spit in Raleigh County. The driver refused to stop and sped through the toll plaza in Pax. Police said a trooper attempted to deploy "spike strips" but Bell swerved toward the officer. The trooper was able to jump out of the way. "Spike strips" were successfully deployed near mile marker 65 in Fayette County. Bell tried to swerve around the "spike strips" and crashed into the back of a state police cruiser while a trooper was in the driver's seat. The trooper was not injured.

Bell was charged with two counts of larceny in Mercer County. In Fayette County, he was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, fleeing with reckless disregard for the safety of others, and possession of stolen property. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail. The total bail amount out of both Fayette and Mercer counties was set at $150,000 cash or surety.

-Original Post

Officers say a person is in custody after stealing a box truck, leading police on a pursuit for miles on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The call came in shortly after noon on Friday of a big rig stolen from the Walmart parking lot in Princeton.

According to the authorities, the suspect drove the vehicle northbound on the turnpike and wrecked near exit 66 in Mahan, WV.

Several police agencies were involved in the pursuit. The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation of the stolen vehicle. The WVSP is handling the investigation of the pursuit.

The suspect has been identified as Jesse Bell, 24, of Weston, WV. It appears he had just been released from a local behavioral center was was trying to get home.

Bell is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

WVVA has learned that a West Virginia State Police cruiser was totaled in the pursuit. No injuries have been reported.