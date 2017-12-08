UPDATE: Big rig stolen, police pursuit on WV turnpike

Officers say a person is in custody after stealing a tractor trailer, leading police on a pursuit for miles on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The call came in shortly after noon on Friday of a big rig stolen from the Walmart parking lot in Princeton.

According to the authorities, the suspect drove the vehicle northbound on the turnpike and wrecked near exit 66 in Mahan, WV.

Several police agencies were involved in the pursuit. The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation of the stolen vehicle. The WVSP is handling the investigation of the pursuit.

The suspect has been identified as Jesse Bell, 24, of Weston, WV. It appears he had just been released from a local behavioral center was was trying to get home.

Bell is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

WVVA has learned that a West Virginia State Police cruiser was totaled in the pursuit. No injuries have been reported.